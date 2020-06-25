Tons of Food Handed Out at Drive-Thru Food Giveaway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Hundreds of people turn out at the Selma Area Food Bank for a drive-thru food giveaway Thursday morning in Selma.

A line of cars started forming at the food bank early — and eventually stretched several blocks.

Executive Director Jeff Harrison says the need for food — seems to grow each week.

People who came out to the giveaway — were loaded up with about 46 lbs of food — as they drove thru.

“We have fruit, vegetables, protein with a meat. And then meat and dairy on the milk side. So, it’s a good balanced array of food that they can go back and really feed the families with, and stretch it out a ways,” said Harrison.

Harrison says over 8 tons of food was given away to about 350 people at the event.