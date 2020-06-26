AEA responds to ALSDE’s “Roadmap to Reopening Schools” Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, June 25, the Alabama Education Association released their expectations for reopening Alabama Schools.

On Friday, following Dr. Eric Mackey’s unveiling of the “Roadmap to Reopening Schools” plan, AEA responded to Dr. Mackey’s plan.

AEA response to ALSDE’s “Roadmap to Reopening Schools” Plan is as follows:

It was immediately clear today with the release of the Alabama State Department of Education’s plan – Roadmap to Reopening Schools – there is not a statewide mandate to reopen Alabama schools, but instead each local school system will develop individual district plans to reopen their local district. AEA was pleased to see the plan includes many of the expectations AEA President Sherry Tucker released this week. However, because this plan is not a statewide mandate but is instead a set of guidelines and recommendations for local school systems to use when developing a local plan, AEA is prepared to do what we do best which is work with each local school district to ensure students and educators have what they need to be safe and successful.

AEA President Sherry Tucker said, “With AEA’s strong presence in every school district in the state, AEA will be there when those plans are drafted and make sure student and educator voices are heard in the process. The health, safety, and success of students and educators are top priorities for AEA. We welcome parents and other community leaders to join with us as we move forward.”