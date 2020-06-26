AHSAA Studying State Plan to Reopen Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

In a statement, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) says it’s reviewing the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Roadmap to Reopening Schools, which was released Friday by State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

The ALSDE, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), developed its plan as a guidance document for the upcoming school year which is designed to help meet the health and safety challenges Alabama’s schools are currently facing concerning COVID-19.

“We appreciate Dr. Mackey and his staff for their tireless efforts. I am looking forward to working with school administrators and with the AHSAA Football and Fall Sports committees which meet on July 7 in addition to the Alabama Football Coaches Association on July 8 to discuss the ALSDE Roadmap and the ADPH guidelines,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese.

“The AHSAA will continue to study and produce “Best Practices” (in conjunction with the AHSAA Central Board, Medical Advisory Board, ALSDE and ADPH) and will present the recommendations to the Central Board at its July 22 meeting. The AHSAA is looking forward to hosting the Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl, which kicks off the 2020 football season Aug. 20-21.”