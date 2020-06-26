Burned Up Home of Disabled Selma Senior Demolished

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A disabled Selma senior continues to try and put her life back together — following a fire that destroyed her home.

The house where 77 year old Mary Johnson raised her family — is now being demolished. Her home of more than 40 years was intentionally set on fire last month.

“It had a lot of memories, whole lot of memories. It’s real hard. All that’s gone,”said Johnson.

Valerie Johnson-Hankins is Johnson’s daughter.

“I grew up in this house,” she said.

“I was five years old when we moved in there. It’s taking a lot not to start crying but, it’s hard because I know how hard my mom worked and what she invested in this house.”

Johnson lost everything when her home burned down — including her beloved dog — and her independence.

However, Johnson says not long after the fire — God started giving it all back.

A GoFundMe page that was set up on Johnson’s behalf — raised more than $25,000 dollars in donations.

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the fire that destroyed Johnson’s house.