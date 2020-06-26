Faulkner University Pre-K School Gets Donation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Rotary Club is investing in the education of young children. The organization donated $500 to Faulkner University’s Pre-K School today.

The money will go toward the purchase of new books.

The school plans to continuously introduce different forms of literacy to its students as it is key to their development and success.

The school is in its third year of operation and is funded by the state.

“Any moments where the community can come together and support one another, particularly the children in our community, it just really says a lot and means a lot to us and Faulkner,” Leslie Cowell, the director of the school, told Alabama News Network.

To enroll your child, visit the Faulkner University Pre-K School’s web page.