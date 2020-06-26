Florida Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison After Getting Stopped with 10 Pounds of Marijuana and 2 Guns in Covington County

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, June 25, Bobby Turner, 64, of Navarre, Florida, was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Following his prison sentence, Turner will be on supervised release for two years. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, the River Falls Police Department and numerous other law enforcement agencies were conducting a road-safety checkpoint on the evening of March 16, 2018 due to increased beach traffic through the area. Turner was traveling from Florida when he encountered the checkpoint on Alabama Highway 55 North in Covington County. When an officer approached his vehicle to check Turner’s license, registration, and insurance documents, he detected the smell of marijuana. While searching the vehicle, law enforcement found nearly ten pounds of marijuana and two handguns.

On April 17, 2019, Turner was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded guilty to both charges on March 18.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the River Falls Police Department, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated this case, with assistance from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Davidson prosecuted the case.