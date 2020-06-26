Hot & Humid Weekend

by Shane Butler

A hot and humid air mass is in place and it’s sticking around until further notice. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend and most of next week. Humidity levels will continue rather high, so it will feel uncomfortable during the afternoon and early evening hours. Mostly cloudy and rather muggy during the overnight hours. Occasional showers and storms will develop in the late afternoon heat each day. This will provide some relief from the heat in spots. Storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. We expect this weather pattern to remain in place through next week and into the 4th of July holiday weekend. That Saharan dust layer has been above us but clouds and storms have limited us seeing any spectacular sunsets. There’s still a chance we could see some of its impact over the weekend.