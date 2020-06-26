Montgomery Public Schools Planning for 2020-2021 School Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

After the release of the Alabama State Department of Education’s (ALSDE) Roadmap to Reopening Alabama schools, Montgomery Public Schools MPS will now finalize the system’s reopening plans.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we started thinking about our process of returning to school for the upcoming school year. MPS’s leadership team is working around the clock to address the specific needs of our system, ensuring that everyone is in a safe environment when we reopen our doors. We’re reviewing the state department’s guidelines, and I hope to have a finalized plan announced in the coming days,” said MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore.

MPS has 52 schools with over 28,000 students. The system has not had in-classroom instruction since March 13.