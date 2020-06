by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police charged Arioel Washington, 30, with one count of Domestic Violence 2nd/Assault 2nd in reference to a stabbing incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 24, around 11 am. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Washington was identified as the suspect, taken into custody on scene, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.