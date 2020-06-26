Pike Road to Celebrate “Week of Patriotism”

by Alabama News Network Staff

The town of Pike Road is celebrating Independence Day, the community and country with a Week of Patriotism.

This year will be different than years past. Pike Road won’t have its annual parade or big fireworks show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The list of virtual events includes the release of “A Taste of Summer” cookbook on Sunday. Friday is the Hand in Hand flag unveiling and on Saturday, a virtual concert.

“There’s a lot going on in our country right now,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone told Alabama News Network. “Many of us have re-committed to be listeners, to try to understand, to try to work with our neighbors,” he said.

For a complete list of events, visit the Pike Road website.