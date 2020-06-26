Storms Thin Out Some, But Could Still Be Strong at Times

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: The showers and storms will thin out a bit today as they will become more scattered in nature, but later today they will be popping across the Alabama landscape as rain chances should be around 40%. We should see a mix of sun and clouds today which will allow highs to return to the upper 80s to low 90s across South/Central Alabama. We will mention a strong storm or two is possible today, but for now, the SPC does not have any part of of Alabama highlighted in a threat for severe storms like we have see every other day this week.

WEEKEND WEATHER: For Saturday and Sunday, we are forecasting partly sunny days, and hot and humid conditions with highs generally in the low 90s. Of course each day will feature the risk of scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms and again. There is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where these will form; if you have something planned outside you simply have to watch radar trends and odds of any one spot getting wet this weekend look to be in the 40-50% range.

We will also mention with so much heat and humidity, instability values will be high, and we will some strong to possibly severe storms, and the SPC does have much of Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms tomorrow. Stronger storms will be capable of producing hail and strong, gusty winds.

NEXT WEEK: As we roll into the final days of June, the weather looks unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and storms on a daily basis as a trough digs down into the Southeast. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s, just depends on how much sun your locations sees. It will be another week, were we will have to watch the radar each day as rain and storms develop.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin and tropical cyclone development is not expected through the weekend.

AFRICAN DUST: The SAL (Saharan Air Layer) has moved up into the Gulf Coast region this morning, and will cover more of Alabama tomorrow and over the weekend. This is dry, dusty air that originated over the African continent a couple of weeks ago, and can make the sky rather hazy. There will some reduction in air quality, but it won’t bother most people. The dust will scattered sunlight, bring potential for vivid sunrises and sunsets. This is not unusual, and it happens just about every summer. The size of this SAL is larger than usual, however.

Stay safe and keep washing your hands!!!

Ryan