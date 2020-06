by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Darrell Davis, 53, with one count of Assault 1st in reference to a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday, June 13, around 9:00AM. The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Virginia Pines Lane.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the stabbing.

Davis was identified as the suspect, taken into custody on June 23, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.