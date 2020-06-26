Town of Pike Road Releases Virtual Week of Patriotism Schedule of Events

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Town of Pike Road is celebrating the country and community with a Week Of Patriotism starting June 28-July 4. Because of COVID-19 and Social Distancing they will not have their big fireworks show this year but they’re having a virtual week of events starting Sunday, June 28.

They will release their community cookbook, “A Taste Of Summer Cookbook: Memories and Meals from the Citizens of Pike Road”.

The scheduled week of events are as followed:

Sunday

12 PM: A Taste of Summer Cookbook Release

Monday

10am-4pm: Make Your Mark Contribute to the Handprint Flag

12-1pm: Pike Road’s History of Patriotic Spirit

Tuesday

10am-4pm: Community Blood Drive

Flag Exchange at Town Hall,

Contribute to the Handprint Flag

Wednesday

Scavenger Hunt, Collect Clues Across the Community

Thursday

Show & Share Your Stars & Stripes Patriotic Character Tour of the Town

Friday

9am-11am: Hand in Hand Flag Unveiling

1pm-3pm: Paint the Town Patriotic Art Demos

Saturday

ALL DAY: Songs Of Celebration: Virtual Concert done by different singing groups featuring the people of Pike Road