Hayneville Rallies the Streets With Decorated Cars in Honor of Juneteenth

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today was a day of celebration for those in Hayneville who took part in a rally in honor of Juneteenth as well as supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Decorated cars and motorcycles, paraded the streets of Hayneville starting on Highway 97. Roughly 60 vehicles participated in the first annual event. The theme was “equal opportunity as well as justice for all”

The event was sponsored by the Improvement Association the group says this year’s Juneteenth celebration is in remembrance of George Floyd and Sheriff Big John Williams.