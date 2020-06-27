Heat Index Temperatures Peak Near 100° Through Monday

by Ben Lang

Pesky mid to upper level clouds filled the sky for much of the day, but finally broke up in some locations during the afternoon. The cloudy and rainy weather over the last few days really obscured our view of the Saharan dust. However, we may have a better chance to see it now through the rest of the weekend with slightly less cloud-cover around. Saturday was very warm to hot and humid, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Meanwhile, heat indexes were in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon.

Only isolated showers and storms developed through 4:30 PM. However, there’s still a chance for more through this evening. A few could even be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center places a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather across most of our area through tonight. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size are the main threats. However, models show only isolated storm coverage through this evening. Many locations may not see rain at all through tonight. Expect a warm and muggy evening, with temperatures near the low 80s at 7PM, then falling into the mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows only fall into the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday morning could feature some areas of fog. The best chance for fog will be in any locations that receive rain through Saturday night. It won’t be a long-lasting issue, with a partly cloudy sky for most of the day. Sunday looks hot and humid, with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat indexes nearing 100° during the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. Severe storms are not expected at this time. Sunday night lows range from the low to mid 70s.

Monday features a slightly better chance for afternoon showers and storms. However, they remain isolated to scattered in coverage, so there will be rain-free spots. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky and a hot and humid day. High temperatures reach the low 90s, while heat index temperatures approach 100° again.

Expect scattered to numerous daytime showers and storms for the Tuesday through Friday timeframe. Otherwise, each day looks hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows only falling into the low to mid 70s. Expect at least scattered showers and storms over the 4th of July weekend, while high temperatures reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.