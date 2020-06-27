Ivey Weighs Extending Safer-At-Home Order for Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s “safer- at- home” order is set to expire Friday, July 3 but in the meantime, Gov. Kay Ivey has not yet decided whether to renew it.

The order limits social gatherings, requires employees of restaurants and other businesses to wear masks, and encourages masking for anyone who goes out in public.

Its existence is uncertain even though there’s been a surge in COVID-19 cases recently. The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 888 new virus cases overnight, bringing the state’s 7-day average of daily new cases to a record 782.7. The previous high was 779, set on June 16.

Although the existence of the stay-at-home order is under consideration, The mask ordinance in Montgomery and other counties continues to be in effect until further notice.

