Pedestrian Killed While Walking on Interstate 85 in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

An early morning car crash has claimed the life of a pedestrian in Macon County.

According to Senior Trooper Micheal Carswell, Anthony Bethel was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while he walking on Interstate 85 around 3 am on June 27.

The collision occurred at the 41-mile marker, approximately three miles north of Tuskegee.

Bethel was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene after the collision. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.