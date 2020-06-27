Rollin to the Polls Voting Initiative Holds a Community Response

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Rollin to the Polls Voting Initiative held a COVID-19 Community Response at Carver High School Saturday, June 23.

Gloves, face masks, sanitizers, and free diapers were given out. There was also a support line to help with voter registration, vote by mail, and 2020 census information. Over 3,000 PPE equipment items were given out as well.

The group wanted to have this event to help Montgomery citizens be equipped with the proper tools as the city moves towards mandatory face mask coverings.

For more information, you can call 334-625-0756.