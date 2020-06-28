Auburn to Offer Doctorate in Building Construction

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University says it will offer a new doctoral degree in building construction. An announcement says the program will start when the fall semester begins on Aug. 17. The degree will be offered through Auburn’s College of Architecture, Design and Construction. The school describes the program as a research-based degree that will emphasize emerging and important areas of building construction. Auburn says the program will be one of seven such programs nationwide.

