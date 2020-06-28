Hot And Humid With Elevated Rain Chances This Week

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and humid day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures peaked in the low to mid 90s in most locations, while heat index temperatures exceeded 100° at times. Isolated showers and storms formed in the daytime heating, the strongest of which impacted the Butler, Crenshaw, and Montgomery county area during the 4PM hour. Expect lingering showers and storms to gradually fizzle away this evening, quickly coming to a close after sunset. Temperatures are tough to call for this evening, since rain cooled spots likely stay in the 70s. Elsewhere, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through 7PM before gradually falling into the upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Monday features a slightly better chance for afternoon showers and storms. However, they remain isolated to scattered in coverage, so there will be rain-free spots. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky and a hot and humid day. High temperatures reach the low 90s, while heat index temperatures approach 100° again.

Expect scattered to numerous daytime showers and storms for the Tuesday through Friday timeframe. It looks like Thursday and Friday could feature the most widespread rain. Otherwise, each day looks hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.

Expect at least scattered/numerous showers and storms over the 4th of July weekend, while high temperatures reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The rain chance still looks pretty high through next Monday.