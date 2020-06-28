Man Dies in Montgomery Shooting Sunday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning.

The Montgomery Police Department says officers and fire medics were called to the 5800 block of Oakleigh Road around 11:40 in reference to a person shot. At the location, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released and no arrests have been made.

