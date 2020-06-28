More Cities Consider or Implement Face Mask Requirements

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – More Alabama cities are implementing or considering a requirement to wear face masks in public places against the coronavirus.

Montgomery and Birmingham and Jefferson County have orders in place requiring face masks in public places.

The mayor of Selma on Friday issued a similar order. Tuscaloosa will vote on a mask ordinance Tuesday. The mayors of Decatur and Mobile indicated their city councils will discuss the idea. As of Sunday, the state reported more than 34,900 positive virus cases, and at least 898 deaths from the virus. More than a fourth of the cases came in the last two weeks.

