Alex City Woman Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Monday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alex City woman was killed Monday, June 29, in a two-vehicle crash at 11:33 am.

Melissa A. Carson, 53, was killed when the 2006 Hummer H3 in which she was the passenger struck a 2013 Mack truck. Carson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 50 near the 11-mile marker, approximately 11 miles south of Dadeville. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.