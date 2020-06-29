CrimeStoppers: Montgomery Police Searching for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators say Lesley Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents on Wednesday, June 24.

Pantaleon was last seen driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with license plate 3BF4014.

The teen also has a scar on the left side of her face from a car accident.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lesley Pantaleon, you are urged to called police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).