Hot & Humid With PM Storms

by Shane Butler

A typical summer feel to our weather this week. Hot & humid with temps hovering in the lower to mid 90s. The feel like temperature (heat Index) will hover between 100 to 105 through the week. The air mass continues to receives moisture and that will fuel those daily afternoon showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with frequent lightning strikes, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Rain/storm activity should be greater in coverage Wednesday into Thursday. As we head into the July 4th holiday weekend, we expect more of the same type weather. Temps continue in the 90s for highs with scattered afternoon showers and storms. It’s looking fairly quiet in the tropics with no significant development expected over the next five days.