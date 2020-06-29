Search Underway for Missing Dallas County Man

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a missing man in Minter.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says 57 year old Willie Edward Wallace, Jr disappeared from his home on the 200 block of County Road 456 — early Thursday morning.

Granthum says Wallace was there with his sister before she went to sleep — but when she woke up, he was gone.

Crews are now out searching the surrounding area — trying to find the missing man.

“He’s been known to walk away from the house before and stay gone a day or two but nothing like this. This was Thursday. It’s now Monday,” said Granthum.

“We have people searching on the ground, we have people on 4-wheelers, horseback. We have help from ALEA, we have a helicopter in the air trying to locate Mr. Wallace. The fire Marshals Office is also helping us try to find Mr. Wallace. We think he may have a mental condition that will hamper, hinder him from making his return back home. So, its very important, how hot the temperatures are at this time that we find Mr. Wallace as quickly as possible.”

Wallace is 5 feet 9 inches tall — with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about a 152 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Willie Wallace, Jr — call the Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530.