Selma Assistant Fire Chief Arrested in Jefferson County Fatal Hit & Run

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers arrested a driver involved in a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 59 near mile marker 103.

Troopers say the crash resulted in the death of 22-year-old Matthew Scott Sartin, of Pineville, LA, who was operating a 2000 BMW 1200 motorcycle.

After the scene was secured, Troopers located a second vehicle, a 2009 BMW 750 sedan, approximately two miles south of the crash scene abandoned and disabled.

Troopers later determined that the vehicle was driven by 49-year-old Franklin Edwards, of Marion. Edwards is the assistant fire chief with the Selma Fire Department.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued a felony arrest warrant for Edwards’ arrest and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident. Edwards was later arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail with a bond set at $10,000. He is currently out on bond.

Alabama News Network made unsuccessful attempts to reach Edwards by phone.

ALEA is still investigating the accident.