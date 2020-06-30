A Decent Chance For Storms Each Day

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern will continue across our area through the upcoming holiday weekend. This means hot and humid with daily rounds of showers and storms. Any storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Heat index values may nudge 100 to 105 degrees at times. Overnights will be rather muggy with mid 70s likely each night. All indications are we have scattered showers and storms around on the 4th of July holiday but we don’t see it being a complete washout. Now along the gulf coast there could be an abundance of showers and storms due to a frontal boundary stalled over the region. This could definitely impact your beach plans over the holiday weekend.