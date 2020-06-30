Biscuits, Minor League Baseball Season officially Cancelled

by Adam Solomon

STATEMENT FROM THE BISCUITS:

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 Virus Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball have announced that the 2020 MILB Season has been cancelled. The Montgomery Biscuits are saddened by the news and what it means for fans and the Montgomery community.

The cancellation of the season will have an impact on a variety of the Biscuits community partners and fans. The team will personally be in contact with individuals affected to discuss ticketing and partnership options moving forward. If you want to speak to a representative from the Biscuits front office please click here.

“While we won’t be playing MILB games at Riverwalk Stadium in 2020, your Biscuits’ family remains dedicated to brightening this summer and beyond,” CEO & Managing Member Lou DiBella said. “With the help of our fans, sponsors and the River Region community, we’ll be back as strong as ever. Together, we will get through these unprecedented times and make the Biscuits 2021 season an unforgettable celebration. Until we meet again, stay safe, friends.”

During this time without baseball the Biscuits will continue to make Riverwalk Stadium a place for fun family entertainment and events. “We’ve always viewed ourselves as much more than a baseball team and we are as committed as ever to being a positive influence in the River Region.” said Biscuits COO Brendon Porter.

For questions regarding tickets and ballpark events please contact The Biscuits front office at 334-323-BALL.