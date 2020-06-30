Dallas Co. Officials Give Away Thousands of Free Face Masks

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Commission — and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office — teamed up to give away thousands of facial masks to people — in Selma.

County officials set up shop at the Selma Wal-Mart Tuesday morning — and handed out free facial masks to the public.

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says the giveaway was an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Eight thousand masks were given away at the event.

“Masks are proven to help limit the exposure of this COVID-19 disease,” he said.

“So that’s what we’re looking at, trying to limit this exposure or spreading, or people contracting this disease.”

Nunn says the county is also planning to have mask giveaways in Orrville, Valley Grande, and Minter.