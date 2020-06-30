Death Investigation Launched After Woman Found Unconscious in Forrest Hills Neighborhood Pronounced Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is has launched a death investigation after a body was found in a Montgomery neighborhood.

On Tuesday, June 30, around 9:40 am., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of Harrison Road at Green Ridge Road in reference to a subject unconscious. There, an adult female subject was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are working to find out the cause of death.

There is no further information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.