Governor Ivey Extends Safer-At-Home Order Until July 31

by Alabama News Network Staff

In a joint press conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and other local leaders on Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey extended Alabama’s Safer-At-Home Order. The current order, which took effect on May 22, was previously set to expire on Friday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m. but has been extended to expire on July 31, at 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Harris says that 28% of cases confirmed in the last 14 days, which prompted Governor Ivey to extend the order. “What you affects other people in very serious ways”, Dr. Harris said.

Greenville mayor Dexter McClendon, who tested positive for COVID-19 in May, spoke about the seriousness of keeping yourself safe from the virus. “This is not rocket science, maybe in March you didn’t get it but we’re in July,” Mayor McClendon said. He, his wife , and his 90-year-old mother has since recovered from the virus.

Governor Kay Ivey responded when asked about the recently released plan to reopen schools. Here is what she had to say:

“As always, our team is here to support Dr. Mackey, the State Department of Education and schools across the state, especially during these challenging times. We will continue offering whatever guidance and resources we can as we work to safely reopen our state. That very much includes supporting our teachers and students as they begin to return to the classroom.”

Ivey is urging people to take precautions, such as mask wearing, and to incorporate precautions into their daily routine.

BREAKING: Gov. Kay Ivey extends Safer at Home order until July 31st. @ALNewsNetwork pic.twitter.com/SuSzsMg0tY — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesNews) June 30, 2020

Safer at Home Order

Safer at Home Info Sheet 1

Safer at Home Info Sheet 2

Safer at Home Info Sheet 3

Twelfth Supplemental State of Emergency