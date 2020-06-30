McDonald’s Looking to Hire 18,000 in Alabama and Florida Panhandle

by Alabama News Network Staff

As states and communities continue to re-open their economies, McDonald’s restaurants are expecting to hire approximately 260,000 restaurant employees this summer. This comes as McDonald’s restaurants begin to welcome customers back into dining rooms with extra precautions in place.

McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms.

“It was important to us to stay open through Drive Thru, take-out and delivery to serve our communities throughout the COVID-19 crisis. We are a people business at our core, and as we look to re-open our dining rooms, the safety and wellness of our customers and employees is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 65-year history,” said Marcus Marshall, McDonald’s Owner/Operator and People Advocate. “McDonald’s is said to be America’s best first job, but we have opportunities for anyone in the community who is looking for a flexible, fun, safe and rewarding work environment. As a local business owner, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer.”

This year marks the five-year anniversary of Archways to Opportunity and so far McDonald’s has given out more than $100 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 55,000 restaurant workers and corporate employees. Eligible after just 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance. Restaurant employees can also access free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language. Archways to Opportunity has proven to promote opportunity and mobility for McDonald’s diverse employee community.

More than 50 percent of the participants are individuals who identify as people of color and almost two-thirds of participants are women. This year, McDonald’s has given out more than $165,000 in tuition assistance and supported more than 80 restaurant employees throughout Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

In addition to Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through two major scholarship programs, HACER® National Scholarships and Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text.” They can also start a job application by saying, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” to any Alexa device or saying, “Hey Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s” to any device with the Google Assistant built-in. Potential applicants will receive a text message shortly thereafter with a link to continue their application process.