Over $10 Million in Grants Awarded to 16 Alabama Airports for Improvements

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) on Tuesday announced that 16 local airports across the state of Alabama will receive a total of $10,750,845 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants for improvements to airport infrastructure. The grant funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), has been made available through annual appropriations measures, as well as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.

“Improvements to infrastructure at the local level are important for economic development in our communities,” said Senator Shelby. “I am pleased that these 16 airports will receive nearly $11 million to enhance safety and boost aviation advancements. This is great news for each of these areas and will advance economic growth. I look forward to the positive impact this funding will have throughout Alabama.”

The FAA grants are administered through Fiscal Year 2020 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) annual and supplemental awards. Additionally, funds provided through the CARES Act serve as the local match for the infrastructure grants.

A total of 16 grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $10,750,845 for the following airport projects: