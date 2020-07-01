ALEA: Train Derails after Two-Vehicle Crash in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, July 1, around 12:01 p.m., Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a train and a commercial vehicle. The crash occurred in the 2000 block of County Road 19 in Autauga County.

ALEA says the train derailed after the accident.

1/3 20200701_135409

2/3 20200701_135804

3/3 20200701_135631





State Troopers say County Road 19 will be closed in that area for an estimated 24-48 hours.

There were no injuries involved.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.