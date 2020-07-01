ALEA: Train Derails after Two-Vehicle Crash in Autauga County
On Wednesday, July 1, around 12:01 p.m., Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a train and a commercial vehicle. The crash occurred in the 2000 block of County Road 19 in Autauga County.
ALEA says the train derailed after the accident.
State Troopers say County Road 19 will be closed in that area for an estimated 24-48 hours.
There were no injuries involved.
We have a crew heading to the scene. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.