Bicyclist Killed in Crash with Vehicle Near Carmichael Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, July 1, around 12:30 am, Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the area of Carmichael Road and Town Place Drive in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle.

At the scene, contact was made with an adult male victim who sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle had no injuries.

There’s no further information available for release.