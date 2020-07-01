Elmore Prison Inmate Dies from COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Daniel Everett, 74, who was serving a life sentence for production of obscene matter involving children under the age of 17 out of Madison County at Staton Correctional Facility (Staton) in Elmore, passed away on June 30.

Inmate Everett, who was housed in Staton’s infirmary due to multiple advanced and chronic medical conditions, was tested for COVID-19 on June 11 after another inmate in the infirmary tested positive for the virus and subsequently passed away. Upon notification of his positive test result for COVID-19 on June 14, Everett was moved to medical isolation within the facility’s infirmary. He was transferred to a local hospital for additional care on June 22 once his condition began to deteriorate. Everett remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.

INMATE POPULATION

The ADOC has confirmed that have tested positive for COVID-19:

one inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility (St. Clair) in Springville

one inmate at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Tutwiler) in Wetumpka

one inmate at Staton

The St. Clair inmate was transferred to a local hospital after exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, where he subsequently tested positive. He remains under the care of the local hospital. The dormitory in which this inmate was housed has been placed on level-one quarantine.

The Tutwiler inmate, who remains asymptomatic, returned a positive test for COVID-19 as part of routine pre-operation testing conducted prior to a scheduled surgery. The inmate has been moved to medical isolation. The dormitory in which this inmate was housed remains on level-one quarantine.

The Staton inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital, where he remains, while under their care for unrelated health conditions. The dormitory in which this inmate was housed has been placed on level-one quarantine.

All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented were made after completing our consultations with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider.

Sixty-nine total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, forty-three of which remain active.

ADOC STAFF

The ADOC was informed via self-reporting that a staff member at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual promptly self-quarantined under the direction of his or her healthcare provider.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to this staff member. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare providers.

Additionally, the ADOC was informed via self-reporting that a staff member at the Alabama Corrections Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual has not recently been on ADOC premises. He or she will self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by his or her healthcare provider.

Eighty-one COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Eighty-four staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.