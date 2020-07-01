Library offers virtual ‘Back to School Boot Camp’

by Ellis Eskew

Believe it or not, it’s almost time to start thinking about going back to school.

The Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library wants your students to be ready.

Back to School Boot Camp will be offered virtually this year, but the library staff says it will still be just as fun and informative.

“We’ll have an entrepreneurship cupcake decorating program where the kids will learn how to ‘learn to earn.’ They are going to learn about food safety, how to earn the money, and then get a kit to decorate their cupcakes after they watch the program,” said Head Librarian Zella’Ques Holmes.

Each program is divided into age appropriate groups.

For more information on the Back to School Boot Camp, click here.