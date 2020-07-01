List of Local 4th of July Fireworks Shows
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fireworks celebrations have been scaled back across our area this year. Montgomery isn’t holding a fireworks show, and fireworks are illegal to set off inside city limits.
But there are still cities holding fireworks shows while maintaining social distancing requirements.
Here is a list of local shows. Please note that some of these events are on Friday, July 3.
LAKE MARTIN:
4th of July Fireworks and Concert – July 4, 2020
Concert and fireworks at the Lake Martin Amphitheatre. Audience limited to 50% capacity. Tickets $10, children younger than 6 are free. Gates open at 5, with concerts starting at 7. Fireworks at 9. 8878 Kowaliga Road, Eclectic.
OPP:
July 4th Celebration – July 4, 2020
The city of Opp and Frank Jackson State Park present fireworks over the lake shortly after dark.
PRATTVILLE:
Fireworks Show – July 4, 2020
The city of Prattville fireworks show will be Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Homeplace Clock Tower starting around 9 p.m.
TROY:
Fireworks Show – July 4, 2020
The city of Troy fireworks show will be Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
WETUMPKA:
Fireworks Show – July 3, 2020
The city of Wetumpka fireworks show will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. at Gold Star Park.