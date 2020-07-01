List of Local 4th of July Fireworks Shows

by Alabama News Network Staff

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fireworks celebrations have been scaled back across our area this year. Montgomery isn’t holding a fireworks show, and fireworks are illegal to set off inside city limits.

But there are still cities holding fireworks shows while maintaining social distancing requirements.

Here is a list of local shows. Please note that some of these events are on Friday, July 3.

LAKE MARTIN:

4th of July Fireworks and Concert – July 4, 2020

Concert and fireworks at the Lake Martin Amphitheatre. Audience limited to 50% capacity. Tickets $10, children younger than 6 are free. Gates open at 5, with concerts starting at 7. Fireworks at 9. 8878 Kowaliga Road, Eclectic.

OPP:

July 4th Celebration – July 4, 2020

The city of Opp and Frank Jackson State Park present fireworks over the lake shortly after dark.

PRATTVILLE:

Fireworks Show – July 4, 2020

The city of Prattville fireworks show will be Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Homeplace Clock Tower starting around 9 p.m.

TROY:

Fireworks Show – July 4, 2020

The city of Troy fireworks show will be Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

WETUMPKA:

Fireworks Show – July 3, 2020

The city of Wetumpka fireworks show will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. at Gold Star Park.