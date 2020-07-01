Lowndes County Commission Votes Unanimously to Remove Confederate Monument from Hayneville Town Square

by Alabama News Network Staff

Many towns and cities around the nation have been removing Confederate Monuments after racial tensions heightened around the country. Lowndes County followed suit by voting unanimously Monday to remove a confederate statue from Hayneville Town Square. Lowndes County Administrator Jacqueline Thomas confirms the statue has since been removed.

County Commission Chairman Carnell McAlpine says the monument was installed in the 1940s but says the county with pay the $25,000 fine if it comes to that point.

Lowndes County is a majorly black county with over 72% of residents being African American.