Montgomery Area Pastors Leading Conversations of “Racial Restoration”

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery area pastors are renewing their pleas for peace, unity and what they’re calling “racial restoration”.

The group of nearly a dozen faith leaders first came together after nationwide civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“The first thing we found is that we have a need to listen to each other. We need to listen to those who feel disenfranchised. Listen to many who are struggling to make sense of what’s happening” said retired pastor John Ed Matthison.

Since then, leaders say they’ve worked to outline ways to turns conversations of change into action. Some examples include supporting Montgomery’s mayor in forming a community review board, moderating conversations with residents and police, and even encouraging the police department’s recruiting efforts.

“Now we just scratched the surface today”, explained Pastor Kyle Searcy of Fresh Anointing House of Worship, “we really have about 15 or 16 things on our docket that we are going to be working on in the days ahead.”

Church leaders say they now meet on a nearly weekly basis, and are constantly seeking more public input.