Pay It Forward: DeAngelo and Davetta Zeigler of Eclectic

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring DeAngelo and Davetta Zeigler of Eclectic.

They own Wow Catering. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they decided they would not allow any child to go hungry. Without them, that could have been a problem with children out of school and some having no access to food.

They gave lunches to children who might not have had anything to eat during the day. So far, they have helped more than 400 families.

For their efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting them with $333. Thank you, DeAngelo and Davetta Zeigler for all that you do!