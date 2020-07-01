Scattered To Numerous Showers And Storms Until Further Notice

by Ben Lang

It was another day of unsettled weather across central and south Alabama, with widespread showers and storms. While there area plenty of dry spots in our area early this evening, more showers and storms could develop this evening and overnight. There’s also another MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) moving through the Mid-south as of 6PM. The complex of storms is moving southeast in our general direction, and could impact areas west of I-65 by late this evening. However, models show it weakening as it does so. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy evening. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 70s overnight.

Similar to Wednesday, showers and storms could be ongoing early Thursday morning. The chance for rain stays high for the rest of the day, with numerous showers and storms around during the afternoon. However, breaks of sunshine here and there allow temperatures to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. Factor in the humidity, and heat index temperatures reach the mid 90s at least. A few storms could be strong to severe Thursday, with damaging winds up to 60 mph as the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center outlines southwest Alabama within a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather. Most of Thursday’s rain likely tapers off Thursday night, while the sky partially clears. While that means some sunshine early Friday morning, scattered to numerous showers and storms erupt by the afternoon.

Don’t expect the wet weather pattern to depart over the Holiday weekend. Expect scattered to numerous daytime showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, there will be plenty of heat and humidity for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s each day. Heat index temperatures will be higher.

High rain chances continue through much of next week. As usual for this time of year, most of the rain occurs during the daytime hours. That should allow temperatures to reach the low 90s most afternoons. The nights look warm and muggy for next Monday through Thursday, with lows in the low to mid 70s.