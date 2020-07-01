State Marine Agencies Launch Operation Dry Water Campaign

by Alabama News Network Staff

State marines came together Wednesday, July 1 to launch their Operation Dry Water campaign at Lake Point Resort on Lake Eufaula.

Operation Dry Water is a national boating under the influence (BUI) awareness and enforcement campaign organized by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) that takes place during the Independence Day weekend – July 3-5. During the campaign, the cooperating agencies will increase BUI awareness and enforcement on waterways within their jurisdictions.

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents nationwide. Boating under the influence is not only dangerous to the operator of the vessel and their passengers, but the operator may be arrested, and the boat impounded.

Penalties vary by state but can include fines, jail time and the potential loss of boating or driving privileges.

Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Law Enforcement Section, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division, and Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR) Law Enforcement Division were the agencies there to launch the campaign.