Tuscaloosa Joins List of Alabama Cities Requiring Face Masks to be Worn
Tuscaloosa has joined the short list of Alabama cities requiring face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. City council members unanimously approved a mask requirement during a meeting Tuesday. The rule is expected to last about a month, and violators could face a $25 fine.
The Mobile City Council is set to vote on a mask law on Wednesday, but Decatur leaders delayed voting on a similar rule.
Birmingham, Montgomery and Jefferson County already have mask ordinances because of the pandemic.
Gov. Kay Ivey has declined to enact a statewide rule, saying it couldn’t be enforced.
