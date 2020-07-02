Bicyclist Killed in Crash with Vehicle Near Carmichael Road Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, July 1, around 12:30 am, Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the area of Carmichael Road and Town Place Drive in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle.

At the scene, police an adult male victim who sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was identified as Derek Cole, 30, of Montgomery. The driver of the vehicle had no injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that the Mercedes was traveling west bound on Carmichael Road, at which time the pedestrian on the bicycle entered the roadway and was struck. There are no charges anticipated. The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing and there is no additional information available for release.

This will be the 9th Traffic Fatality of 2020.