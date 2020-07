Ready for your close-up, Wetumpka, Alabama? #HomeTownTakeover comes to HGTV in 2021!

Read more about the town and the show>> https://t.co/5kLCg5vEm3 #HGTVHomeTown @ErinRNapier @scotsmanco pic.twitter.com/BJ3b6iL0uX

— HGTV (@hgtv) July 2, 2020