Elevated Rain Chances Over The Fourth Of July Weekend

by Ben Lang

While Thursday began on a cloudy note, sunshine broke out across most of our area during the afternoon. That allowed temperatures to surge to around 90° areawide, while heat index temperatures peaked in the mid to upper 90s. There are only isolated storms around late this afternoon, concentrated in east-central Alabama. Some of these could slide into our eastern counties this evening, but elsewhere the forecast looks dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures slide from the mid-80s at 7PM to near 80° by 9PM, then into the upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall to the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Looks like Friday morning remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures quickly surge to near 90° at midday, with showers and storms forming by the early afternoon. Looks like Friday features another high coverage of showers and storms. However, breaks of sunshine allow temperatures into the low or even mid 90s for rain-free spots during the afternoon. Heat index temperatures peak in the upper 90s to low 100s. Looks like Friday’s showers and storms fizzle away quickly after sunset, with Friday night lows ranging from the low to mid 70s.

Elevated rain chances continue Independence Day and Sunday. Most of the showers and storms occur during the afternoon/early evening, while the mornings stay mostly dry. Just be mindful of the potential for rain this weekend, and when thunder roars, head indoors!

High rain chances continue next week. In fact, Monday and Tuesday might feature the best chance for rain over the next eight days. As usual, most of the rain occurs during the daytime. That allows temperatures to reach the low 90s most afternoons. The nights look warm and humid for next Monday through Friday, with lows in the low to mid 70s.