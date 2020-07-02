Rain and Storms Remain in Generous Supply

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Little change in the day to day forecast for the foreseeable future under this persistent weather pattern…Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90. With the very humid air mass remaining in place, scattered to numerous showers and strong storms are possible anytime, with the greatest number during the by afternoon and evening hours. Though most of the state is not included in a formal severe weather risk today, that doesn’t mean you can’t see severe storm.

The main severe weather threat from storms this time of year is the potential for wet microbursts (local areas of strong, possibly damaging winds), and it is not out of the question that risks areas may be issued at times across Alabama today and tomorrow as ample instability remains in place. Of course all storms produce intense rainfall, and frequent, very dangerous lightning.

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: The overall pattern just does not change much over the weekend and the weather will be very humid Saturday and Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with temps in the low 90s, while both days we will have to dodge showers and thunderstorms. These are possible anytime, but most of them will come from about 2PM-9PM with the odds of any one spot getting wet both days will be around 70%. No way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they form, you will just have to watch radar trends if you have some event planned outdoors. And, remember, when you hear thunder, get inside. Summer storms can pack hundreds of dangerous lightning ground strokes and actually lightning deaths tend to peak around the 4th of July holiday every year with so many people enjoying the outdoors.

NEXT WEEK: We will keep the persistence forecast going. Partly sunny days with the random, scattered showers and storms around each day. Afternoon will be very humid with highs will be in the 88-93 degree range.

TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: All is quiet and tropical cyclone formation is not expected through the weekend.

Have an amazing Thursday!!!

Ryan