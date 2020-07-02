Tuscaloosa Leaders Say College Students Are Holding COVID-19 Parties

by Alabama News Network Staff

City leaders in Tuscaloosa say several college students have organized COVID-19 parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first.

Tuscaloosa City Council member Sonya McKinstry says students hosted the parties to intentionally infect each other with the new coronavirus. McKinstry says party organizers purposely invited guests who tested positive for COVID-19.

She says the students put money in a pot and whoever got COVID first would get the cash.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith confirmed the incidents to the City Council on Tuesday. Smith didn’t say whether actions would be taken against the students.

He also didn’t say which schools the students attend. Tuscaloosa is home to the University of Alabama, Stillman College and Shelton State Community College.

